State Tax Service Chairman explains tax changes to business

The Chairman of the State Tax Service (STS) of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov held a meeting with residents and entrepreneurs of Talas region as part of his working visit to the region. The press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the open dialogue, the head of the Tax Service gave explanations on the latest tax innovations. Particular attention was paid to the issue of returning the license system for entities engaged in trading activities.

«Today, we not only held a meeting with entrepreneurs, but also thoroughly analyzed the situation. Based on the data received, we were once again convinced of the correctness of the decision to return the license system for trade. All these measures are being implemented on the instructions of the president, so that it is easier for businesses to work and fulfill tax obligations,» Almambet Shykmamatov was quoted as saying.

He also emphasized that the government is committed to creating a favorable and transparent tax environment. To this end, simplified taxation mechanisms are being actively developed that take into account the real conditions of running small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, local entrepreneurs raised questions related to tax reporting, the use of cash register machines, electronic invoices, and other aspects of tax administration. Business owners also put forward concrete proposals to improve tax legislation.

The issue of penalties for late tax payments was also discussed. In response, the head of the STS stated: «Every entrepreneur must strive to fulfill their tax obligations honestly and on time. That is the only way to avoid fines and penalties.»

The STS added that the agency continues to conduct outreach efforts across the country and actively engages with the business community to develop a balanced and transparent tax policy.
