An American football match will be held in Bishkek. Barsy team’s Instagram account reports.

The game between Barsy (Bishkek) and Phoenix (Almaty) will begin at 1 p.m. in Champion sports complex in Mayevka village.

«The energy is off the charts, the motivation is at its limit. And we want you to be with us — on the field or in the stands,» the representatives of the Kyrgyz team wrote.

Admission is free.