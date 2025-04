In January-February 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported more than 170,200 tons of motor gasoline worth $73.3 million. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

The main volume of fuel was imported from Russia — 168,700 tons. Small batches of gasoline were also delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic from Kazakhstan (776.4 tons) and Belarus (745 tons).

For the same period last year, the volume of fuel imports amounted to 118,300 tons, and deliveries were made only from Russia.