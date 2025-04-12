Metal processing plant in Sokuluk fined for non-payment of taxes

Lahore Steel Mills LLC in Sokuluk district of Chui region was fined for non-payment of royalties (tax on water use). The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the fine amounted to more than 243,000 soms.

The plant's management was fined for using two wells for groundwater. During the inspection they were unable to provide a license, license agreement and water meter.

Lahore Steel Mills LLC is a Pakistani company engaged in metal processing.