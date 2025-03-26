State suffers damage of 3.5 million during construction of school in Jalal-Abad

An inspection conducted by the prosecutor’s office of Jalal-Abad region revealed that during the construction of the secondary school named after M. Toromamatov, located in Yntymak village in Jalal-Abad, responsible employees of the regional capital construction department, having entered into a conspiracy with F LLC, accepted work that was not actually completed, as a result of which the state suffered damages of 2,640,980 soms.

In addition, it was established that an electric generator with a capacity of 250 kilovolts, worth 1,188 million soms, was accepted at an inflated price — for 2,030 million soms.

Based on these facts, a criminal case was opened under Articles 337 (abuse of office), 379 (forgery of documents) and 210 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code, the materials were transferred to the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region.