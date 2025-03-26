16:47
USD 86.47
EUR 93.31
RUB 1.03
English

State suffers damage of 3.5 million during construction of school in Jalal-Abad

An inspection conducted by the prosecutor’s office of Jalal-Abad region revealed that during the construction of the secondary school named after M. Toromamatov, located in Yntymak village in Jalal-Abad, responsible employees of the regional capital construction department, having entered into a conspiracy with F LLC, accepted work that was not actually completed, as a result of which the state suffered damages of 2,640,980 soms.

In addition, it was established that an electric generator with a capacity of 250 kilovolts, worth 1,188 million soms, was accepted at an inflated price — for 2,030 million soms.

Based on these facts, a criminal case was opened under Articles 337 (abuse of office), 379 (forgery of documents) and 210 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code, the materials were transferred to the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/323995/
views: 160
Print
Related
School for 275 students to be built in Aravan district, tender announced
Damage to farmers from predators exceeds 23 million soms in Naryn region
Capsule laid at construction site of school in Ak-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024
Construction of new school for 225 students begins in Osh city
Damage of citizens from fraud reached more than 903 million soms in 2024
New school opened in Osh with participation of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov
Construction of nine schools by Russia: Ratification of agreement begins
Damage from destruction of bridges reaches more than 115 million soms
School for 136 million soms to be opened in Kara-Kul
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
26 March, Wednesday
16:05
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access...
15:54
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
15:42
Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025
15:32
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
14:51
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region