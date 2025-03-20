15:47
Police to strengthen security measures during Nooruz celebrations

Ahead of Nooruz holiday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is enhancing security measures. A comprehensive action plan has been developed to maintain public order, including the prevention of traffic accidents.

Recall, festive events dedicated to Nooruz will take place in Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Turdakun Usubaliev Square (Old Square) in Bishkek.

The celebrations will begin with a theatrical prologue «Kel, kuttuu Nooruzum», featuring vibrant dance performances and folklore elements symbolizing the awakening of nature and the transition from winter to spring.

Throughout the day, the square will host exhibitions of traditional crafts, national sports competitions, and a festive concert with participation of local pop stars. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Kyrgyz traditions by visiting Ordo (Kyrgyz Village) yurts.

Festive events will also be held in various parts of the city.
