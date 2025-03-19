Nooruz on Old Square: Bishkek City Hall announces festive events

Festive events dedicated to Nooruz will be held in Bishkek on the square named after Turdakun Usubaliev (Old Square) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The events will begin with a theatrical prologue «Kel, kuttuu Nooruzum», where spectators will enjoy colorful dance performances and folklore elements symbolizing the awakening of nature and the transition from winter to spring.

All day long, the square will host exhibitions of applied art, national sports games, a festive concert with the participation of national pop stars. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Kyrgyz traditions by visiting the yurts of «Ordo (Kyrgyz Aiyly)».

The capital’s municipality congratulates everyone on the upcoming Nooruz holiday and invites all to the celebration.