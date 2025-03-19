18:08
USD 85.61
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Nooruz on Old Square: Bishkek City Hall announces festive events

Festive events dedicated to Nooruz will be held in Bishkek on the square named after Turdakun Usubaliev (Old Square) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The events will begin with a theatrical prologue «Kel, kuttuu Nooruzum», where spectators will enjoy colorful dance performances and folklore elements symbolizing the awakening of nature and the transition from winter to spring.

All day long, the square will host exhibitions of applied art, national sports games, a festive concert with the participation of national pop stars. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Kyrgyz traditions by visiting the yurts of «Ordo (Kyrgyz Aiyly)».

The capital’s municipality congratulates everyone on the upcoming Nooruz holiday and invites all to the celebration.
link: https://24.kg/english/323348/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together
Nooruz 2024: Competitions in national sports held in Bishkek
1,500 policemen to protect public order in Bishkek during Nooruz celebration
Central Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic during Nooruz celebrations
Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Shigeki Maeda congratulates citizens on Nooruz
Mass events on occasion of Nooruz canceled in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis to have long weekend
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to protect order and security in society
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Celebration of Nooruz holiday in Bishkek. Photoreport
Popular
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025 ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement
Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April
19 March, Wednesday
17:09
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign —...
17:03
Dry reeds on fire between Aral and Gidrostroitel villages
16:54
Nooruz on Old Square: Bishkek City Hall announces festive events
16:47
Nurlan Umtulov relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Tax Service
15:52
Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreements on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings