Old Square in Bishkek closed to traffic for several days

The Old Square named after Turdakun Usubaliev in Bishkek has been closed to traffic for several days. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police of Bishkek reported.

The Old Square — a section of Abdumomunov Street from Panfilov Street to Erkindik Boulevard has been closed from 10 p.m. on March 18 till midnight on March 23.

As the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported, traffic will be allowed on the night of Monday, March 24.

All these days, traffic will be restricted due to the festive events that will take place in this area of the capital.

The Department of the Patrol Police Service apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and hopes that road users will take the introduction of this forced measure with understanding.
