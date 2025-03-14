16:37
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek

Education of children in villages is more expensive for the state than in Bishkek, Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said during a meeting of Mekenchil parliamentary group.

MP Aybek Altynbekov asked how resolution No. 519, which aimed to optimize secondary educational institutions, was being implemented.

«It was proposed to close schools with low student numbers and transfer the children to nearby educational institutions, with buses provided for transportation. Akylbek Usenbekovich (Japarov, former head of the Cabinet — Note of 24.kg news agency) said that 1 million soms was spent on maintenance of such schools a day, and they are old. There’s a shortage of teachers,» the deputy said.

The minister responded that education of children in the capital costs the state significantly less than in the regions, where the state spends 55,000 soms per child.

In response, Aibek Altynbekov said that parents in villages send billions of soms to the country, working abroad, and the ministry is obliged to educate their children, regardless of the costs.

«Dogdurkul Sharsheevna, never divide children like that. Buses were allocated, but do not forget about responsibility. Drivers take students to another school 7-8 kilometers away, the roads are bad, there is rain and snow. Are you ready to bear responsibility if an accident occurs?» he asked.

The Minister of Education responded that the optimization process has been suspended for now, and promised to give a more detailed answer after analyzing the situation with the reduction of schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/322856/
views: 77
Print
Related
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order
Switch to 12-year school education: Education Ministry outlines upcoming plans
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cancels Altyn Tamga testing
Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year education will be gradual —Sadyr Japarov’s decision
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
Transition to 12-year education is doomed to failure, MP says
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
16:32
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved Transition to 12-year school education: New state stand...
16:14
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek
16:02
$50,000 stolen from university safe in Bishkek, suspects detained
15:51
Kyrgyzstan remains main supplier of Japanese cars to Russia — Avtostat
15:41
Bar-Bulak resort in Issyk-Kul region returned to state