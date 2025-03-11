Minister of Justice appointed Director of NISI and Adylbek Kasymaliev's deputy

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the implementation of the presidential decree on debureaucratization of the civil service. A new stage of reforms was announced to eliminate administrative barriers, speed up decision-making and increase efficiency.

NISI was given the authority to coordinate public administration reforms and promptly implement changes.

It is noted that the Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov was appointed Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI) and simultaneously assigned the status of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet until October 1, 2025.

«We cannot waste time on long discussions, we must start discussing and implementing concrete solutions without delay. Tomorrow, as part of the discussion of Kyrgyzstan-2030 strategy, we will integrate these reforms into the country’s long-term development program. The President has decided to launch this process immediately, appointing a team that will not only think through the reform, but also propose specific solutions in the shortest possible time. In a month, we will see the first steps, and within six months we should achieve significant results. These are not just changes on paper — these are real reforms that will ensure flexibility, speed and efficiency of public administration, corresponding to the scale and dynamics of decisions made by the President,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.