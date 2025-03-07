00:42
Heads of two districts of Kyrgyzstan appointed

The President of Kyrgyzstan has appointed heads of two districts. The press service of the head of state reported.

The following people have been appointed:

1. Maksatbek Sargazakov — head of Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region.

Maksatbek Sargazakov previously headed the municipal administration of the Bishkek City Hall for Sverdlovsky administrative district.

Later, he worked as deputy director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers.

2. Zamirbek Sydykov — head of Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region.

Previously, Zamirbek Sydykov headed the Talas district state administration. His last place of work — head of the Aksy district state administration.

By the way, after the last dismissal of seven heads of districts, positions are still vacant in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region, Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, Manas and Talas districts of Talas region.
link: https://24.kg/english/322135/
