Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on March 30

This year, Orozo Ait holiday will be celebrated on March 30 in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The fast observed by all devout Muslims began on March 1. During this time, believers abstain from food, drink and other worldly pleasures during daylight hours, focusing on prayers, charity and spiritual purification.

This year, the muftiyat traditionally determined the amount of sadaqah al-fitr. For one person, it is 1.6 kilograms of wheat, flour or raisins, or 3.2 kilograms of barley and dates. Sadaqah al-fitr can be donated in the amount equal to the cost of these products. The SDMK clarified that due to price instability, when donating, it is necessary to focus on the weight of the products.

It was reported earlier that a QR code payment system for sadaqah al-fitr has been launched. The muftiyat has developed a mobile application Finik for donations.

Orozo Ait is one of the two main Muslim holidays (the second is Kurman Ait). It is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which usually lasts 29 or 30 days.