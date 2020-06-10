14:08
USD 74.10
EUR 83.45
RUB 1.08
English

Kanat Isaev elected leader of Kyrgyzstan faction

Deputy Kanat Isaev was elected a leader of Kyrgyzstan faction. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the meeting of the faction was held today and his candidacy was unanimously supported.

Earlier, Kanat Isaev already headed Kyrgyzstan faction.

Two new deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Esenamanov and Beishenaly Nurdinov took the oath today. They came to Parliament instead of Ruslan Choibekov and Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Earlier, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev left Kyrgyzstan faction. One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov and former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, came to the Parliament instead of them.
link: https://24.kg/english/155515/
views: 61
Print
Related
Leader of Kyrgyzstan faction gives up his deputy seat
Another deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction gives up his seat
Tynchtyk Shainazarov to become head of parliamentary committee
Prime Minister Sapar Isakov reports to Kyrgyzstan faction
SDPK faction holds extraordinary meeting behind closed doors
Omurbek Babanov on detention of Kanatbek Isaev, other provocations against him
Popular
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
10 June, Wednesday
13:43
Kanat Isaev elected leader of Kyrgyzstan faction Kanat Isaev elected leader of Kyrgyzstan faction
13:32
Head of State Committee of Information Technologies resigns
13:21
One person comes to participate in rally in support of George Floyd
12:32
Business Rights Protection Department created at Prosecutor General’s Office
12:17
Baktybek Shamkeev leaves post of head of Aiyl Bank