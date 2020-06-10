Kanat Isaev elected leader of Kyrgyzstan faction

Deputy Kanat Isaev was elected a leader of Kyrgyzstan faction. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the meeting of the faction was held today and his candidacy was unanimously supported.

Earlier, Kanat Isaev already headed Kyrgyzstan faction.

Two new deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Esenamanov and Beishenaly Nurdinov took the oath today. They came to Parliament instead of Ruslan Choibekov and Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Earlier, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev left Kyrgyzstan faction. One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov and former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, came to the Parliament instead of them.