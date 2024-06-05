15:57
MP Aigul Aidarova expelled from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction

MP Aigul Aidarova was expelled from Butun Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction. Its leader, MP Iskhak Masaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the MP was expelled for systematic violations of labor discipline. She does not participate in the life of the faction, in its meetings, does not notify the leadership about the reasons for absence.

«If she needs freedom, we let the deputy go. We will ask not to associate her with Butun Kyrgyzstan faction. Because the voters who voted for us are upset by the behavior of the deputy. And there are internal problems that we can’t disclose to the press,» Iskhak Masaliev said.

He explained that she still has the powers of a deputy.
