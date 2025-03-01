14:04
USD 87.45
EUR 90.96
RUB 1.00
English

Construction of waste processing plant in Bishkek: Launch timeline announced

Construction of an eco-technological plant for electricity production through solid waste processing is ongoing on the territory of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise. The press service of the City Hall reports.

Currently, the foundations for the administrative building and the main plant have been laid, and concrete work has reached the fourth floor. For easier transportation of waste and equipment, an access road is being built — over 1,000 meters have already been paved. About 35,000 cubic meters of gravel have been laid on the construction site.

A temporary dormitory has been built for workers from China, with 230 people currently working on-site. Construction is proceeding on schedule, and the plant’s launch is planned for December 2025.

The total area of the plant will cover 12 hectares, with total project investments reaching approximately $95 million.

The main plant area is divided into six key zones: an unloading hall, waste pit area, boiler room, flue gas cleaning zone, turbine workshop, and hydraulic zone. Additionally, auxiliary facilities are planned, including an administrative building, office zone, chimney, and weighting station.

At the first stage, the facility will process 1,000 tons of waste per day, generating 460 megawatts of electricity daily (180,000 megawatts per year). In the future, the plant’s capacity is expected to increase to 3,000 tons of waste per day.
link: https://24.kg/english/321475/
views: 139
Print
Related
Waste sorting point opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek
Waste processing plant in Bishkek: Mayor of city holds press tour
Amount of garbage per capita is growing annually in Kyrgyzstan
Over $10 million planned to be invested in waste recycling plant in Osh city
KOICA and activists intend to reduce waste at landfills through sorting
Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev visits territory Bishkek sanitary landfill
Violators of garbage disposal rules to be identified using video cameras
Waste sorting and processing enterprise launched in Osh city
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
Construction of eco-technological plant starts in Bishkek
Popular
Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation 70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan
Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk
1 March, Saturday
13:10
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu wins gold in Albania Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu wins...
12:52
Construction of waste processing plant in Bishkek: Launch timeline announced
12:25
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
11:57
President Sadyr Japarov supports new parliamentary election system
10:11
Cabinet appoints Zhazgul Karbosova new Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too
28 February, Friday
17:30
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month
17:23
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to save electricity amid hydropower unit repairs