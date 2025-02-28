10:48
Bishkek City Hall converting coal-fired boiler houses to heat pumps

At least 18 heat pumps with a capacity of 360 kilowatts have been installed in school No. 118, located on the territory of Novopavlovka municipal territorial administration. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the press service, Deputy Mayor of the city Talaibek Baigaziev and Director of Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprise Ulan Aitiev checked the equipment.

The work is being carried out as part of measures to improve the environmental situation and reduce air pollution.

Heat pump units allow for the rational use of electricity in the heating system.

The municipality noted that one of the important advantages of heat pumps is the use of renewable energy resources and natural heat. The electricity consumed in the heat pump replaces fuel: coal, natural gas and liquid fuel.

Heat pumps have been installed in the boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo for the first time. Additional 48 units of equipment will be installed in four boiler houses of other educational institutions in the capital.
