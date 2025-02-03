Accounts Chamber inspector detained while taking bribe of $5,000 in Osh

The chief state inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained while taking a bribe of $5,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, from December 6, 2024 to the present, inspectors of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic have been inspecting the financial and economic activities of the departments of the City Hall of the southern capital.

At the same time, the head of the group of inspectors unreasonably delayed the inspection and extorted $5,000 in order to make a positive decision on the audit results.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCSN. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.