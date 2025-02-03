10:18
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Accounts Chamber inspector detained while taking bribe of $5,000 in Osh

The chief state inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained while taking a bribe of $5,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, from December 6, 2024 to the present, inspectors of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic have been inspecting the financial and economic activities of the departments of the City Hall of the southern capital.

At the same time, the head of the group of inspectors unreasonably delayed the inspection and extorted $5,000 in order to make a positive decision on the audit results.

The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCSN. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/318697/
views: 75
Print
Related
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
SCNS detains head of district tax service department for bribetaking
Assistant to Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat
Judge Nurlan Kenzhebaev fined one million soms for bribetaking
Two traffic police officers detained for taking bribes in Balykchi
Officer of military enlistment office detained in Bishkek for bribetaking
Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe
Five Tax Service inspectors detained for taking bribes from entrepreneurs
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
3 February, Monday
10:16
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in case of natural disasters Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in c...
09:55
Accounts Chamber inspector detained while taking bribe of $5,000 in Osh
09:41
Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district to be transformed for road construction
1 February, Saturday
19:43
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association
19:36
Cable car support collapses at Karakol ski resort
19:27
25 Isuzu buses delivered to Bishkek
19:21
SCNS conducts searches in homes of 7 active members of Hizb ut-Tahrir
15:47
Government agencies instructed to control food prices