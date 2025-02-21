10:58
Scandal with YAKA brand: Comment of Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Culture responded to the scandal surrounding the Russian brand YAKA, whose developer uses Kyrgyz national patterns and ornaments.

«Recently, there has been an alarming trend associated with the commercial use of national patterns and symbols, which are an integral part of the historical and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to legislation in the field of historical and cultural heritage, national patterns, as elements of applied art and ethnological materials, are considered objects of historical and cultural heritage. Their protection and preservation imply the inadmissibility of destruction, falsification, distortion, or unjustified modifications that compromise their historical and cultural authenticity,» the statement reads.

The Ministry of Culture urges all organizations, entrepreneurs, and citizens to treat the country’s historical and cultural heritage with respect.

«The use of national patterns for commercial purposes should be carried out in compliance with ethical principles, national legislation, international standards for cultural heritage protection, and taking into account the opinion of the expert community. The Ministry of Culture will continue to strengthen measures to protect national cultural heritage,» the ministry concluded.

Recall, Russian entrepreneur Anna Obydenova created the clothing brand YAKA using ornaments from Kyrgyz culture. This sparked a wave of criticism from some social media users.
link: https://24.kg/english/320626/
views: 145
