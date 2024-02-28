Ten business enterprises in Osh receive brand certificates

A regular meeting of the brand committee on the national economic project One Village — One Product was held in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The main purpose of the meeting is to help create an image and brand of local regional products.

«Products manufactured with the use of local resources were selected, they received certificates Osh-Brand OSOP,» the message says.

The following enterprises received the brands:

— Fruits and nuts — Bakyt Turdumamatov;

— Biscotti with fruits and nuts — Ademi confectionery shop;

— Lemon nectar with honey — Tepe-Korgon Tatymy processing workshop;

— Lemon juice (100 percent) — Tepe-Korgon Tatymy processing workshop;

— Apple juice with quince — Uulkan Salibay kyzy;

— Honey Kurmanjan Datka — Alai Too Aseli cooperative;

— Chickpea cookies — Aigerim Raatbek kyzy;

— Persimmon vinegar — Khuriyatkhan Abdullaeva;

— Wooden crafts — Wood Atelier studio;

— Sweet nuts — Elchibek Orozbekov.