13:30
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Qatar

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) lost to Qatar at the Asian Cup in China. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 4:0 in favor of the team’s opponents.

In the second half, the Kyrgyzstanis played with one man down after the team captain Atay Eshenkulov was sent off.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost all three matches and finished its performance at the tournament, taking the last place in Group A. China and Australia advanced further.
link: https://24.kg/english/320406/
views: 138
Print
Related
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team lost to China
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament
Antonio Mesa appointed head coach of women's national team of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Cup (U20): National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Australia
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
Football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament in Nepal
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
12:54
New deputy takes the oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan New deputy takes the oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
12:49
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved
12:19
Sports Palace to be built in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
12:04
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Qatar
11:47
Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs