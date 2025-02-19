Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Qatar

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) lost to Qatar at the Asian Cup in China. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 4:0 in favor of the team’s opponents.

In the second half, the Kyrgyzstanis played with one man down after the team captain Atay Eshenkulov was sent off.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost all three matches and finished its performance at the tournament, taking the last place in Group A. China and Australia advanced further.