Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Adylbek Kasymaliev visits site of tragedy

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, which suffered from a fire.

He was informed about the scale of the destruction of the building and equipment of the institute. Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev reported on the health of all victims, the treatment being carried out and the resources necessary for their rehabilitation. First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Almaz Mambetov presented a report on the extinguishing of the fire, including the amount of equipment involved and the rescue of the people.

The Cabinet Chairman expressed deep gratitude to the doctors of the institute, who, despite carbon monoxide poisoning, showed heroism and saved the lives of patients.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the need to provide the victims with everything necessary for their speedy recovery and full rehabilitation and stated that such incidents should not happen again.

What instructions did the Chairman of the Cabinet give to officials:

  • The interdepartmental commission has to urgently, within a week, submit a conclusion on the causes of the fire, carry out a final assessment of the damage and develop a detailed plan for the restoration of the institute;
  • The Ministry of Health has to provide the victims with the necessary treatment, rehabilitation and psychological support in full, and also provide the commission with all the necessary information;
  • The Ministry of Finance should promptly consider the issue of allocating the necessary funds for the restoration of the institute and providing assistance to the victims based on the conclusion of the interdepartmental commission;
  • The Ministry of Emergency Situations has to strengthen control over compliance with fire safety rules in medical institutions and conduct unscheduled inspections, as well as submit proposals for strengthening fire safety measures;
  • The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Public Utilities has to submit a conclusion on the technical condition of the building and the possibility of its restoration within seven days.

«The tragedy that occurred has exposed the problems in ensuring fire safety in social institutions. We must do everything possible to ensure that something like this never happens again,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said, emphasizing the inadmissibility of repeating such tragedies.

The fire broke out in the hospital on February 11 at about 9 p.m. Rescuers, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the management and employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, who cordoned off the area, and doctors of the capital’s ambulance service worked at the scene. The fire was extinguished at 11.15 p.m. As a result of the fire, two children died, 260 people were evacuated. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary examinations have been ordered.
