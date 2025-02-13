Flour millers and officials discuss food security

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Antimonopoly Service and enterprises of the flour-milling industry signed a cooperation agreement. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the agreements are aimed at ensuring food security of the country, uninterrupted supply of the population with wheat flour and feed at affordable prices.

At the meeting, they recalled the provision of a temporary benefit for flour milling enterprises in order to stabilize prices for socially significant products.

According to the Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, flour and bakery products are basic food products, and their availability is a key task of state policy in the field of food security.

The Association of Flour Millers assessed the extension of the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on zeroing out VAT on grain and flour, which will allow domestic millers to use local raw materials and reduce dependence on imported grain.