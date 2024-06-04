Akylbek Japarov: Population will face food shortages by 2028

Ensuring food security has been and remains one of the priorities of the EAEU. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said, speaking at the plenary session «Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union», held at International Specialized Exhibition Belagro-2024 platform in Belarus.

«It is gratifying to note that this exhibition, the 34th, is held during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. I am convinced that the exhibition will contribute to further strengthening of cooperation between our states in the agricultural sector,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet noted that according to estimates of international expert organizations, in 2022 at least 258 million people in 58 countries and territories faced the problem of food security.

And, according to forecasts, by 2028 almost 1 billion of the world’s population will face severe food shortages. Akylbek Japarov

According to him, the main factors of such risks are, first of all, extreme weather conditions and the growth of geopolitical tension. At the same time, sharp changes in policy create risks for global food production systems and can upset the delicate balance between supply and demand, worsen the prospects for trade and global food security.

In the coming years, it is planned to implement 100 major projects in 11 sectors of the agro-industrial complex, aimed at ensuring food security and improving the competitiveness of domestic products. Akylbek Japarov

«Agriculture in Kyrgyzstan is one of the priority sectors of the republic’s economy and the most necessary and important sector in the world. The policy of development of the agro-industrial sector of the country’s economy is aimed at taking concerted actions to maintain stable and smooth functioning of the domestic agro-food market, as well as finding new export niches. The Kyrgyz Republic has ratified international agreements in the field of nutrition, food security and human rights, as well as adopted adapted indicators for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030 and strategic programs that recognize the high priority of problems in the field of nutrition and food security,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He named the introduction of cluster methods of farming in the agro-industrial complex, digital technologies to ensure traceability and safety of agricultural products, development of cooperation, improving farmers’ access to innovation and ensuring the introduction of modern technologies among the priority areas of agricultural development.

According to the official, the EAEU has a positive dynamics of agricultural production.

The production of agricultural products by the member states of the Union increased by 22.7 percent in 2023 compared to 2015.

Akylbek Japarov considers it expedient to start working out the issue of financing of joint cooperation projects in the agro-industrial complex from the budget of the association.

«One of the main tasks stipulated by the Declaration on further development of economic processes within the EAEU until 2030 and until 2045 «The Eurasian Economic Path» is to ensure the availability of food for the population of the member states. In this regard, it is necessary to develop and adopt the relevant documents of the Union,» he concluded.