Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security

Kyrgyzstan will receive more than $30 million to strengthen protection against pandemics and enhance food security under the project Phase 1 for Kyrgyzstan within One Health Program. It was announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources, subsoil use, ecology, and environmental protection.

According to First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Zhanybek Kerimaliev, the project is part of a global initiative of the World Bank. The total budget amounts to $30.79 million.

The project provides for:

Construction of two new veterinary laboratories and modernization of six existing ones;

Procurement of two mobile laboratories;

Upgrading of 78 local veterinary and sanitary laboratories;

Equipping 40 border veterinary control points;

Providing 44 district and city veterinary services with refrigeration equipment;

Technical equipping, including the supply of 1,607 units of veterinary equipment;

Vaccination of more than 875,000 heads of cattle and over 5 million small livestock against brucellosis, among other measures.

«No additional funds from the state budget will be required to implement the project. It carries no negative consequences and fully complies with our legislation and international standards,» Zhanybek Kerimaliev added.