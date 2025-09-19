17:46
Food security: Kyrgyzstan self-sufficient in only five out of nine key products

Kyrgyzstan is currently self-sufficient in just five out of nine essential food products. Academician of the National Academy of Sciences Zhamin Akimaliev said on Birinchi Radio.

The list of key products determining food security includes: grain, potatoes, meat, dairy products, eggs, vegetables, vegetable oil, sugar, and fruits/berries.

«Food security means covering at least 80 percent of domestic demand with local production. For many years, we only achieved this with three products — milk, vegetables, and potatoes — while relying on imports for the rest,» Zhamin Akimaliev explained.

At present, Kyrgyzstan meets domestic needs with five products: vegetables, milk, potatoes, sugar, and meat.

«This is a major achievement for our agro-industrial sector. But there are still four other products. For example, we still import a lot of grain, and it is the country’s main resource. In the 1980s and early 1990s, we produced up to 1.5 million tons of wheat, while demand was 1 million tons, and supplied not only ourselves but also other republics. Now, we produce only about 600,000 tons annually and import almost 45 percent of our grain from Kazakhstan and Russia. But we have every opportunity to provide ourselves with grain through our own production.

To achieve this, we need to pay more attention to wheat cultivation. However, starting in the 2000s, we adopted an anti-wheat policy. Some leaders advised farmers to switch to other crops. But what if there’s a drought in Kazakhstan? Will we go hungry? Therefore, we must expand the area under wheat ourselves, increasing the area under winter crops instead of spring ones,» Zhamin Akimaliev said.

He emphasized that the republic is only 20 percent self-sufficient in vegetable oil, so the area under oilseed crops (sunflower, safflower, soybeans, flax, and rapeseed) needs to be increased two- three times.
