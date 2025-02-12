19:34
Asian Cup (U20): National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Australia

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) lost to Australia at the Asian Youth Cup in China. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

In the first half, the Kyrgyzstan’s team conceded four goals in 27 minutes.

Beknaz Almazbekov scored from the penalty spot for the Kyrgyz team.

The score of the match is 5:1 in favor of the opponents.

The national team will play against the national team of China in the second round on February 15.

It is reported that the two best teams in the group will advance to the next stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/319748/
views: 37
