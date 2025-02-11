Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas

Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Saidikram Niyazhodjaev today, February 11, at the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the press service of the ministry, the participants discussed issues related to deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of education and science with a special emphasis on scientific research in the field of water resources, climate change and ecology.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of training qualified personnel for large infrastructure projects, such as the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as well as issues related to the development of educational programs in the field of ecology, agriculture and farming.

An important point was the discussion of the possible signing of an agreement on the mutual recognition of higher education diplomas and scientific degrees.

«The discussion also covered the opening of branches of leading universities of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan, as well as assistance in obtaining visas for students and their registration at the place of residence. Participants emphasized the importance of experience exchange between the educational systems of both countries, including school and higher education, the digitalization of educational processes, and the organization of a forum of rectors,» the statement says.