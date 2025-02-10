Edil Baisalov attends farewell ceremony for Prince Aga Khan IV

On February 8, a farewell ceremony for the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and head of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, took place at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon, Portugal.

By order of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov attended the ceremony.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Baisalov conveyed condolences on behalf of the leadership and people of Kyrgyzstan, highlighting Prince Aga Khan IV’s significant contributions to international cooperation, humanitarian efforts, and educational initiatives.

During the event, Baisalov met with the new spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, who personally expressed gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov for his condolences.

«There were also warm conversations with Princess Zahra Aga Khan and other members of the late leader’s family, who expressed their sincere respect and sympathy for Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the traditionally friendly relations and prospects for further cooperation,» the statement says.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV passed away in Lisbon on February 4 at the age of 89.

On February 5, President Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan in connection with the death of his father.

53-year-old Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is the eldest son of the late leader, while Princess Zahra Aga Khan is his eldest daughter.