Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek

A project for construction of a concert hall at the Mukash Abdraev Republican Secondary Special Music Boarding School was discussed by the Chairman of the Cabinet, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and the General Manager of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Luis Monreal.

The concert complex will include a large concert hall with 600 seats, a small concert hall with 200 seats, a music museum, a resource center for music and education development, a rehearsal room, exhibition spaces and a conference hall.

The parties noted the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Aga Khan Foundation, which has been going on for more than 20 years, and discussed the implementation of projects aimed at supporting the development of education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Comprehensive work is also underway to support and develop cultural heritage, including programs for the preservation, research and dissemination of cultural values.
