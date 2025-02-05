12:16
Karim Aga Khan IV passes away in Lisbon

Photo Diwan of the Ismaili Imamat

The spiritual leader of theNizari Ismailis, founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Prince Karim Aga Khan IV passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88. An official statement by Diwan of the Ismaili Imamat says.

Aga Khan IV had led the Ismaili community since 1957, when he succeeded his grandfather at the age of 20.

According to tradition, a new imam is appointed by his predecessor through a will. The name of the new imam is expected to be made public in the coming days after the announcement of Karim Aga Khan IV’s will.

The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) has been active in Kyrgyzstan since 2002, implementing projects in education, health care and rural development. One of the most significant projects is the opening of the University of Central Asia (UCA) in Naryn, established with the support of the Kyrgyz government and the Aga Khan Foundation.
