President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan over the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan. The press service of the head of state reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the death of your father, the esteemed Prince Karim Aga Khan. I express my sincere condolences to you, your family and loved ones.

Prince Karim Aga Khan dedicated his life to a noble cause — development of education, healthcare and the social sphere, bringing hope and opening up new opportunities for millions of people around the world. His humane and merciful deeds, as well as the values ​​of compassion and virtue will remain an example for future generations.

I share your grief and wish you strength, fortitude and patience in this difficult time. May the earth rest lightly on him,» the head of state said in his telegram.

On February 4, the spiritual leader of the Nizari Ismailis, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, died in Lisbon at the age of 89.