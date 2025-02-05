21:20
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan over the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan. The press service of the head of state reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the death of your father, the esteemed Prince Karim Aga Khan. I express my sincere condolences to you, your family and loved ones.

Prince Karim Aga Khan dedicated his life to a noble cause — development of education, healthcare and the social sphere, bringing hope and opening up new opportunities for millions of people around the world. His humane and merciful deeds, as well as the values ​​of compassion and virtue will remain an example for future generations.

I share your grief and wish you strength, fortitude and patience in this difficult time. May the earth rest lightly on him,» the head of state said in his telegram.

On February 4, the spiritual leader of the Nizari Ismailis, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, died in Lisbon at the age of 89.
link: https://24.kg/english/319065/
views: 102
Print
Related
Karim Aga Khan IV passes away in Lisbon
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Russia imposes sanctions against Ismaili leader Karim Aga Khan
Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture
Aga Khan Fund increases its stake in KICB Bank
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
Akylbek Japarov suggests Aga Khan Foundation to develop Naryn State University
Five-year program to improve quality of medical services launched in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prince Karim Aga Khan
Kara-Kuldzha bridge opened by Asylbek Jeenbekov collapses
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
5 February, Wednesday
21:07
China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s h...
20:56
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
20:39
Kyrgyzstan and China facilitate tourist trips: Memorandum signed
17:27
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan
17:08
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt