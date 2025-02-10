$940.5 million sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia in 2024

At year-end 2024, the total volume of cross-border money transfers from individuals to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2.55 billion (in 2023 — $2.51 billion). The National Bank published such data.

Throughout the year, the majority of incoming transfers traditionally came from CIS countries, totaling $2.36 billion, with $2.32 billion transferred from Russia.

Transfers from non-CIS countries amounted to $189.7 million. The largest flows were recorded from:

USA — $54.9 million;

South Korea — $60.1 million;

Turkey — $17.5 million.

Last year, the total volume of money sent abroad reached $1.21 billion (compared to $1.15 billion in 2023).

The volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Russia amounted to $940.5 million.

Transfers to Kazakhstan totaled $6.9 million, $9.7 million — to South Korea, and $8.2 million — to Turkey.