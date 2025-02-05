Kyrgyzstan and China facilitate tourist trips: Memorandum signed

As part of the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China on facilitating group tourist trips between the two countries. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the ceremony took place in Beijing, and the Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov signed the document on behalf of the Kyrgyz side.

The memorandum is aimed at stimulating the tourism industry of Kyrgyzstan, attracting investment and promoting economic growth. The key advantage will be the opportunity for China to officially send organized tourist groups to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Interaction between travel companies of Kyrgyzstan and China is actively developing, as seen in the creation of joint tourist routes. There is already a significant increase in the flow of tourists from China. In 2024, at least 127,956 Chinese citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan, which is 56 percent more than in 2023, when this figure was 70,842 people,» the statement says.