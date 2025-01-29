12:19
Transport Minister orders to build parking lots near Too-Ashuu tunnel

The Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev inspected the work on Too-Ashuu pass, Bishkek-Osh highway. The press service of the ministry reported.

He inspected the video surveillance cameras installed on the northern and southern sides of the tunnel named after Kusein Kolbaev. The devices, installed by Production and Innovation Center state enterprise, monitor the condition of the roads and transmit information about traffic jams or congestion to the relevant services.

In the event of emergency situations, signals from the video cameras are sent to the Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 9 and then sent to the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region to impose traffic restrictions.

The Minister of Transport ordered to build parking lots on the northern and southern sides of the tunnel, to renovate the road pillars and signs.
