Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to ensure freedom of movement of labor

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation, Kubanychbek Bokontaev, took part in the meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexander Gorovoy, with the heads of diplomatic missions of the countries — members of the Eurasian Economic Union. The diplomats were explained the norms of the federal law that came into force, which introduces a regime of expulsion of foreign nationals illegally staying on the territory of the state.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian side paid special attention to the created «register of controlled persons» and the need for foreigners included in it to regulate their status or leave Russia by April 30, 2025.

Kubanychbek Bokontaev, taking into account the provisions of the EAEU Treaty of May 29, 2014, emphasized the need to preserve and ensure in regulatory acts and proposed legislative initiatives all the preferences provided for workers from the union’s member states in accordance with one of its fundamental principles—the freedom of movement of labor.

He also noted that the law enforcement practice of the new legislative acts adopted by the Russian side in the field of migration should not have negative consequences for law-abiding workers from the EAEU member states in order to prevent this issue from shifting into the political plane.
