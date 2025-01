Law enforcement officers detained a 37-year-old man suspected of fraud. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

A man contacted the police with a request to take action against a barely familiar person. According to the applicant, on January 18, the man took $50,000 from him and promised to exchange it for soms. After that, he disappeared and stopped responding to any communication.

A case was opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers tracked down the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be 37-year-old I.N., who was placed in a pretrial detention center. The investigation is ongoing.