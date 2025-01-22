18:26
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

Citizen wanted for large-scale fraud extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan announced the completion of the procedure of extradition of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted for large-scale fraud.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, successfully completed the extradition procedure of a Kyrgyzstani from Spain, accused of especially large-scale fraud — about 60 million soms. The extradition became possible due to active interaction and international cooperation with Spanish law enforcement agencies,» the statement says.

The main supervisory body, as part of the implementation of international treaties, continues active work on the extradition of persons on the international wanted list in order to bring them to criminal responsibility in their home country.
link: https://24.kg/english/317624/
views: 126
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Kyrgyzstani wanted for theft found in Russia
Kyrgyzstani wanted by Interpol detained in Priangarye
Kazakhstani suspected of fraud extradited from Kyrgyzstan
69 convicted Kyrgyzstanis extradited to homeland in 2024
Member of crime group suspected of gang rape detained in Cairo
Ex-MP Nurgazy Aidarov declared wanted for financing organized crime group
Man wanted for rape commits another crime in Bishkek
Popular
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
17:43
Landfill in Osh city being reclaimed using EBRD loan and grant Landfill in Osh city being reclaimed using EBRD loan an...
17:20
Citizen wanted for large-scale fraud extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
17:03
Air temperature in Bishkek expected to drop to −18°C at night
16:48
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves