Citizen wanted for large-scale fraud extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan announced the completion of the procedure of extradition of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted for large-scale fraud.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, successfully completed the extradition procedure of a Kyrgyzstani from Spain, accused of especially large-scale fraud — about 60 million soms. The extradition became possible due to active interaction and international cooperation with Spanish law enforcement agencies,» the statement says.

The main supervisory body, as part of the implementation of international treaties, continues active work on the extradition of persons on the international wanted list in order to bring them to criminal responsibility in their home country.