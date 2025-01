A Kazakhstani wanted by Interpol has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The man A.D., 40, is accused of giving a bribe to an official and was wanted by the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, from December 2022 to November 2023, he (the owner of a logistics company) tried to organize the supply of goods abroad. In order to bypass customs procedures, he colluded with customs officers, to whom he gave $16,500 as a bribe.

The man was taken to the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district for further procedural actions in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan.