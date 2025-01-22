16:56
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

Sadyr Japarov and PRC Ambassador discuss expansion of partnership, investments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping on the occasion of the presentation of her credentials. The website of the head of the republic says.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of her diplomatic mission, emphasizing the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, the President noted the wide range of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, covering politics, economy, trade, science, culture and education. He expressed gratitude to China for its active assistance in the implementation of infrastructure and social projects that play a key role in the development of Kyrgyzstan.

The President especially noted the joint opening of the third checkpoint Bedel in September 2024 and the start of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in December, calling these events historic.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized that China is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan, and expressed satisfaction with the stable growth of bilateral trade.

In turn, Ambassador Liu Jiangping expressed her readiness for fruitful work on strengthening bilateral relations. She noted that she is well acquainted with the culture and social life of Kyrgyzstan, which, according to her, will help her effectively develop diplomatic ties.

The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of building the railway, calling it a key project that she intends to actively support.

The Ambassador paid special attention to the issue of transport connectivity, noting that three out of eight checkpoints on the border of China with the countries of Central Asia are located on Kyrgyzstan-China border, which indicates a high level of cooperation between the countries. Liu Jiangping also emphasized significant progress in the implementation of infrastructure and investment projects, such as the launch of Junda plant in 2024.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of expansion of cooperation in the area of ​​mutual investment, emphasizing the high interest of Chinese entrepreneurs in developing business in Kyrgyzstan due to the favorable investment climate.
link: https://24.kg/english/317612/
views: 89
Print
Related
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and PRC discuss placement of securities on Chinese market
Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan account for 50 percent of used cars from China
Adylbek Kasymaliev to speak at Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong
New Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Earthquake in Tibet: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to PRC President
No Kyrgyzstanis among injured or killed in Tibet earthquake — Foreign Ministry
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
16:48
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurr...
16:32
Sadyr Japarov and PRC Ambassador discuss expansion of partnership, investments
16:22
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
16:11
Culture Minister instructs to repair Russia and Ala-Too cinemas
16:00
Pregnant woman dies in maternity hospital in Ton district