Sadyr Japarov and PRC Ambassador discuss expansion of partnership, investments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping on the occasion of the presentation of her credentials. The website of the head of the republic says.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of her diplomatic mission, emphasizing the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, the President noted the wide range of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, covering politics, economy, trade, science, culture and education. He expressed gratitude to China for its active assistance in the implementation of infrastructure and social projects that play a key role in the development of Kyrgyzstan.

The President especially noted the joint opening of the third checkpoint Bedel in September 2024 and the start of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in December, calling these events historic.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized that China is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan, and expressed satisfaction with the stable growth of bilateral trade.

In turn, Ambassador Liu Jiangping expressed her readiness for fruitful work on strengthening bilateral relations. She noted that she is well acquainted with the culture and social life of Kyrgyzstan, which, according to her, will help her effectively develop diplomatic ties.

The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of building the railway, calling it a key project that she intends to actively support.

The Ambassador paid special attention to the issue of transport connectivity, noting that three out of eight checkpoints on the border of China with the countries of Central Asia are located on Kyrgyzstan-China border, which indicates a high level of cooperation between the countries. Liu Jiangping also emphasized significant progress in the implementation of infrastructure and investment projects, such as the launch of Junda plant in 2024.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of expansion of cooperation in the area of ​​mutual investment, emphasizing the high interest of Chinese entrepreneurs in developing business in Kyrgyzstan due to the favorable investment climate.