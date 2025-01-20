16:24
Ex-mayor of Tokmak appointed to new position in Jalal-Abad

Former mayor of Tokmak city Urmat Samaev has been appointed Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Urmat Samaev was introduced to the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative. He will oversee the social block.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan found Urmat Samaev not guilty under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was recognized as having the right to rehabilitation. In other respects, the court decisions regarding him were left unchanged.

The mayor of Tokmak was detained on April 17, 2023. According to the investigation, the official was involved in organizing a stable corruption scheme in the municipal enterprise Tokmok Zhyluuluk, in particular, the illegal connection of private houses in the city to the central heating main. Part of the proceeds from it was transferred to him.
