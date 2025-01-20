13:24
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Kazakhstan plans to abolish gasoline price regulation

Kazakhstan is planning to abolish regulation of prices for gasoline. The Ministry of Energy intends to gradually abandon regulation of the cost of fuel and lubricants to eliminate price disparities with neighboring countries and reduce the risk of gray exports. A document published on Open NPA website says.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan has the lowest fuel prices among its neighboring states, leading to illegal exports and shortages in the domestic market.
For instance, a liter of AI 92 gasoline costs 205 tenge in Kazakhstan, compared to 288 tenge in Russia, 385 tenge in Kyrgyzstan, and 489 tenge in Uzbekistan. Diesel fuel is also cheaper — 295 tenge, compared to 355 tenge in Russia, 427 tenge in Kyrgyzstan, and 528 tenge in Uzbekistan.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan believes that a gradual liberalization of prices, while taking measures to support socially vulnerable groups, will help modernize the oil refining sector, create jobs, and ensure stable fuel supplies for the domestic market.

Officials state that they will not allow a sharp rise in fuel prices.
«The transition to a sustainable pricing model will not only aid in modernizing the sector but also ensure greater stability in the domestic market,» the ministry explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/317269/
views: 126
Print
Related
Business club of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to be opened in Almaty
Torture of Vikram Ruzahunov: Kazakhstan’s court sentences 6 police officers
Large-scale operation conducted in Kazakhstan, 35 drug dealers detained
Fuel tax: 1 som per liter of fuel to affect taxi market the most
Foreign Minister of KR, President of Kazakhstan discuss cooperation priorities
Gasoline prices drop in Kyrgyzstan
Grain transportation from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan increases by 92 percent
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev denies rumors of premature end to his presidential term
Plane crash in Aktau: Three injured Kyrgyzstanis transported to Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
20 January, Monday
12:41
Kyrgyzstan again takes 70th place in mobile internet speed ranking Kyrgyzstan again takes 70th place in mobile internet sp...
12:29
Kazakhstan plans to abolish gasoline price regulation
12:03
Fire breaks out in former Aristocrat store on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
11:44
Declaration campaign: How much did ex-head of Tax Service earn
11:16
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President