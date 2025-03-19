15:03
Kyrgyzstan to produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuel

Kyrgyzstan will produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuel that meets international standards. The State Property Management Agency reported.

As reported, Kyrgyz Petroleum Company CJSC produces three types of oil products: AI 80 gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil. The capacity of the oil refinery is designed to process 500,000 tons of raw materials per year. The company is the largest enterprise in Jalal-Abad region, 100 percent of its shares belong to Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The net profit of the CJSC in 2024 broke records for the entire history of the company — 305,497 million soms.

Currently, Kyrgyz Petroleum Company is modernizing its oil refinery. In 2024, the site and soil were prepared, the foundations for 11 tanks were built, which will store 21,000 tons of oil products. To date, the construction of these tanks is underway, as well as the construction of gas storage tanks. In addition, work has begun on the construction of a high-quality gasoline production unit. The completion date for all work is the end of 2027.

It should be noted that after the completion of the modernization, the plant will be able to produce AI 92, AI 95 fuel and diesel fuel in accordance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, meeting the world quality standards K-4 and K-5.

The upgrading of the oil refinery is carried out by the world-famous American company SPEC ENGINEERING INC. It should be noted that the plant, being built using a unique technology, is the first of its kind in all of Central Asia. The total cost of modernization is $ 409,923, 871.19. At least $200 million of these funds belong to the investor, or more specifically to the general contractor SPEC ENGINEERING INC., which is currently implementing the construction, $109,923,871.19 was allocated by the state, and the remaining $100 million was provided by Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC.
