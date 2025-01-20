UN to continue to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Antje Grawe.

The parties summarized the results of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UN in 2024 and outlined prospects for the future.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to Antje Grawe and heads of UN missions in Kyrgyzstan for supporting reforms and programs of social and economic development of the country.

Adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic to declare October 23 as the International Day of the Snow Leopard was noted.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Kyrgyzstan gives priority attention to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), integrating them into the national development program.

«Kyrgyzstan entered the top 50 countries in terms of the effectiveness of the implementation of the SDGs, ranking 45th. By 2030 Kyrgyzstan sets an ambitious goal to be among the top 30 countries of the UN on the implementation of the SDGs,» he added.

The country will continue to promote the mountain agenda.

Antje Grawe confirmed her readiness to support the country’s initiatives and facilitate their implementation in the international arena.