Nameless mountain in Aksy district offered to be named UN Peak

Nameless mountain in the area of ​ South Inylchek glacier of Sary-Dzhaz ridge of Tien Shan in Aksy district, Issyk-Kul region is planned to be named «United Nations Peak». The corresponding bill was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs Kudaibergen Bazarbaev informed that the height of the mountain peak, which they intend to name «UN Peak», is 5,576 meters.

The background statement to the bill says that the UN in Kyrgyzstan implements projects in the field of education, health care and other areas of life, and it is proposed to name the nameless mountain after UN in order to strengthen and further develop cooperation with the organization.

The Kyrgyz Republic joined the UN as a new independent state on March 2, 1992.