Nameless peak in Kyrgyzstan named "UN Peak", law signed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on assigning the geographical name «United Nations Peak» to an unnamed mountain peak in the area of ​​the South Engilchek Glacier of Sary-Dzhaz ridge of Tien Shan. The height of the peak is 5,576 meters.

According to the document, assigning the name is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UN and is in the national interests of the republic.

The Kyrgyz Republic joined the UN on March 2, 1992. The organization provides support to the country in implementing reforms and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Assignment of the name to the mountain peak was initiated by the decree of the head of state dated July 1, 2024. The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to develop a corresponding bill, which was then submitted to Parliament for consideration. The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 25 last year.
