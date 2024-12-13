16:04
USD 86.80
EUR 91.22
RUB 0.82
English

Askat Alagozov: October 23 is declared the International Snow Leopard Day

The UN supported the initiative of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the establishment of the International Day of Snow Leopard. The press secretary of the head of state Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, based on the resolution of the UN General Assembly, October 23 was declared the International Day of Snow Leopard.

«This historic event emphasizes the global significance of Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to preserve the unique nature of Central Asia. The snow leopard, which is a symbol of high-mountain ecosystems, now has its own day in the international calendar,» Askat Alagozov posted.

In September 2024, President Sadyr Japarov stated at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly that the snow leopard has become a symbol of sustainable development of the region, and told in detail about Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to preserve it.

In addition, the president signed a decree «On recognizing the snow leopard as a national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic» in 2023.

«Dear compatriots, I urge you to cherish and carefully preserve our unique nature, where the majestic mountains covered with eternal snow and ice are home to the symbol of the highlands — the snow leopard,» the president’s press secretary posted.

The photo: President Sadyr Japarov with staff from the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) during the installation of camera traps. November 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/314127/
views: 130
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan is actively working to preserve snow leopard
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign Memorandum on snow leopard conservation
Bishkek to host 5th Snow Leopard Run 2024 half marathon
Leopards and mountain goats in Khan Teniri park. Rare photos and video
Female leopard and cub captured by camera traps in Khan Tengri Nature Reserve
Snow leopard becomes official symbol of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov is asked to assign status of national animal to snow leopard
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan to study habitats of snow leopard in Altai Mountains
Snow leopard population assessed in Western Tien-Shan
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
13 December, Friday
15:46
Activity of religious sect Society for Krishna Consciousness suppressed Activity of religious sect Society for Krishna Consciou...
15:38
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
15:16
Askat Alagozov: October 23 is declared the International Snow Leopard Day
15:09
Main Traffic Safety Department detects 300 illegally imported cars
15:04
Google Play stops monetization of apps from Russia