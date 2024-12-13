Askat Alagozov: October 23 is declared the International Snow Leopard Day

The UN supported the initiative of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the establishment of the International Day of Snow Leopard. The press secretary of the head of state Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, based on the resolution of the UN General Assembly, October 23 was declared the International Day of Snow Leopard.

«This historic event emphasizes the global significance of Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to preserve the unique nature of Central Asia. The snow leopard, which is a symbol of high-mountain ecosystems, now has its own day in the international calendar,» Askat Alagozov posted.

In September 2024, President Sadyr Japarov stated at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly that the snow leopard has become a symbol of sustainable development of the region, and told in detail about Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to preserve it.

In addition, the president signed a decree «On recognizing the snow leopard as a national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic» in 2023.

«Dear compatriots, I urge you to cherish and carefully preserve our unique nature, where the majestic mountains covered with eternal snow and ice are home to the symbol of the highlands — the snow leopard,» the president’s press secretary posted.

The photo: President Sadyr Japarov with staff from the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) during the installation of camera traps. November 2023.