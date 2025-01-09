10:41
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention

A meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country was held at the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov. The Cabinet reported.

The Deputy Chairman noted the inadmissibility of growth in the spread of respiratory infections amid the upcoming resumption of classes after the school break, when schools and kindergartens will start working in full.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies were instructed to step up measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viral infections, as well as to conduct continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the country.

At least 4,245 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and 16 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the first week of 2025 (from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025).
link: https://24.kg/english/316251/
views: 107
Print
Related
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded
Decrease in ARVI, influenza incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population
New Family Medicine Center opened in Kyzyl-Asker
Heads of medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan to be banned from dual employment
More than 8,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Production of medical ethyl alcohol launched in Kyrgyzstan
Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Magnetic resonance imaging scanner installed at Oncology Center in Bishkek
Mobile clinics of Caravan of Health transferred to two universities
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
10:33
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
10:29
Import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan significantly increased
10:23
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on reducing tax burden
09:57
Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention
09:50
Over 80,000 migrants forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024
8 January, Wednesday
17:52
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
17:18
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism
16:53
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
16:38
Sixteen referees from Kyrgyzstan included in FIFA referee list