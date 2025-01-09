Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention

A meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country was held at the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov. The Cabinet reported.

The Deputy Chairman noted the inadmissibility of growth in the spread of respiratory infections amid the upcoming resumption of classes after the school break, when schools and kindergartens will start working in full.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies were instructed to step up measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viral infections, as well as to conduct continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the country.

At least 4,245 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and 16 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the first week of 2025 (from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025).