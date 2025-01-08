14:59
Decrease in ARVI, influenza incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 4,245 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 16 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the first week of 2025 (from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025). The press center of the Ministry of Health reported, citing the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate has decreased 1.9 times, the epidemiological situation is stable.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities.

No new cases of metapneumovirus and COVID-19 have been registered in the past week.

Assessment of the epidemiological situation regarding influenza, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 in the republic continues and is under control.
