Development funds to be opened in cities of national significance — Cabinet

Development and incentive funds will be opened in cities of national significance. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The document is aimed at increasing the efficiency of the executive bodies of local governments of cities of national significance. Development and incentive funds will be created in them. The funds will be financed using the money received by local budgets from the payment of fines for violations.

The mayors of the cities will approve the procedure for work and the distribution of the funds received. The Ministry of Finance will ensure the accounting of incoming funds and quarterly reconciliation of settlements with local governments.
