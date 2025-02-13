First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet sums up activities of development funds

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev summed up the results of activities of development funds operating in Kyrgyzstan at a briefing. He emphasized their high efficiency, significant contribution to the economy and plans for further expansion of investment activity.

According to him, all development funds demonstrate high return of financial resources. There are problematic loan portfolios, but their volume is insignificant and is within the service standard.

Kyrgyz-Hungarian Fund has almost completely used the initial authorized capital ($15 million). During a recent meeting of the head of the Cabinet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an increase in the authorized capital of the fund to $50 million was confirmed. Additional $35 million are expected in 2025.

has almost completely used the initial authorized capital ($15 million). During a recent meeting of the head of the Cabinet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an increase in the authorized capital of the fund to $50 million was confirmed. Additional $35 million are expected in 2025. Azerbaijan Fund. A meeting of its working group was held in early January, at which six projects were approved for implementation in Kyrgyzstan.

A meeting of its working group was held in early January, at which six projects were approved for implementation in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbek-Kyrgyz Fund actively supports cooperation and joint projects. It has financed a number of projects in the textile industry, mechanical engineering, supply of buses and special municipal equipment.

actively supports cooperation and joint projects. It has financed a number of projects in the textile industry, mechanical engineering, supply of buses and special municipal equipment. Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. According to the official, it is the flagship among development funds. The fund has a significant and active investment portfolio.

«All funds are very active, return of financial resources is high,» Daniyar Amangeldiev noted.

He emphasized the significant contribution of the funds to the country’s economy, expressed in supporting priority industries, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.