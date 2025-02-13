15:13
USD 87.45
EUR 90.70
RUB 0.92
English

First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet sums up activities of development funds

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev summed up the results of activities of development funds operating in Kyrgyzstan at a briefing. He emphasized their high efficiency, significant contribution to the economy and plans for further expansion of investment activity.

According to him, all development funds demonstrate high return of financial resources. There are problematic loan portfolios, but their volume is insignificant and is within the service standard.

  • Kyrgyz-Hungarian Fund has almost completely used the initial authorized capital ($15 million). During a recent meeting of the head of the Cabinet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an increase in the authorized capital of the fund to $50 million was confirmed. Additional $35 million are expected in 2025.
  • Azerbaijan Fund. A meeting of its working group was held in early January, at which six projects were approved for implementation in Kyrgyzstan.
  • Uzbek-Kyrgyz Fund actively supports cooperation and joint projects. It has financed a number of projects in the textile industry, mechanical engineering, supply of buses and special municipal equipment.
  • Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. According to the official, it is the flagship among development funds. The fund has a significant and active investment portfolio.

«All funds are very active, return of financial resources is high,» Daniyar Amangeldiev noted.

He emphasized the significant contribution of the funds to the country’s economy, expressed in supporting priority industries, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/319820/
views: 140
Print
Related
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approve construction of HPP, garment factory
Development funds to be opened in cities of national significance — Cabinet
Authorized capital of Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund planned to be increased
Agreement on Azerbaijan - Kyrgyzstan Fund's stay in Bishkek ratified
Akylbek Japarov calls on development funds to actively support projects
$25 million transferred to account of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund to start operating in 2024
Creation of Kyrgyz-Chinese Development Fund discussed
First meeting of Council of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund held
Economy Ministry: Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund continues to work
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
13 February, Thursday
14:35
Tax Service collects 21.5 billion soms in arrears in 2024 Tax Service collects 21.5 billion soms in arrears in 2...
14:30
Prosecutor General's Office launches app to combat pressure on entrepreneurs
14:22
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service remanded in custody until April
14:16
Fines for violations may be increased in Bishkek: City Hall’s proposals
13:52
First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet sums up activities of development funds